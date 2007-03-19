Hull-Aylmer AGM Tomorrow
For those of you who live in the Riding of Hull-Aylmer (with special guest speaker Pierre Poilievre)...
Hull-Aylmer Conservative Party Riding Association
www.hull-aylmer.ca
March 20th, 2007
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting of the Hull-Aylmer Conservative Party Association will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2007 at 7:30 PM in the Champion Room of the Château Cartier, 1171 Chemin Aylmer. Guests are welcome.
The meeting will feature a presentation to the members and friends by Pierre Poilievre, MP for Nepean-Carleton, Ontario.
For more information, please contact Caroline Beattie at (819) 682-6801 or at bob.cab@sympatico.ca
Thank you!
2 Comments:
Pierre is a great speaker. He spoke at our AGM earlier this year. If you're on the fence in deciding whether or not to attend, well, do it!
Thanks for the post Tom, see you tomorrow night!
Cheers,
Caroline
