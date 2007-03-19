Hull-Aylmer AGM Tomorrow

For those of you who live in the Riding of Hull-Aylmer (with special guest speaker Pierre Poilievre)...

Hull-Aylmer Conservative Party Riding Association

www.hull-aylmer.ca



March 20th, 2007



Notice of Annual General Meeting



The Annual General Meeting of the Hull-Aylmer Conservative Party Association will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2007 at 7:30 PM in the Champion Room of the Château Cartier, 1171 Chemin Aylmer. Guests are welcome.



The meeting will feature a presentation to the members and friends by Pierre Poilievre, MP for Nepean-Carleton, Ontario.



For more information, please contact Caroline Beattie at (819) 682-6801 or at bob.cab@sympatico.ca



Thank you!