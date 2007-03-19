Monday, March 19, 2007

Hull-Aylmer AGM Tomorrow

For those of you who live in the Riding of Hull-Aylmer (with special guest speaker Pierre Poilievre)...


Hull-Aylmer Conservative Party Riding Association
www.hull-aylmer.ca

March 20th, 2007

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Hull-Aylmer Conservative Party Association will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2007 at 7:30 PM in the Champion Room of the Château Cartier, 1171 Chemin Aylmer. Guests are welcome.

The meeting will feature a presentation to the members and friends by Pierre Poilievre, MP for Nepean-Carleton, Ontario.

For more information, please contact Caroline Beattie at (819) 682-6801 or at bob.cab@sympatico.ca

Thank you!

Blogger Matt said...

Pierre is a great speaker. He spoke at our AGM earlier this year. If you're on the fence in deciding whether or not to attend, well, do it!

4:54 PM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

Thanks for the post Tom, see you tomorrow night!

Cheers,

Caroline

9:57 PM  

