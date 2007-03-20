Obligatory Budget Post

Individuals are pissed today. People with grown children are mad. Apprently everyone in the media and quite a few Bloggers fit these two demographics. I am not 100% happy with the budget, but I just want to point out that people in this demographic have been targeted for the last 25 years and its time for families to get a piece of the pie. In an ideal world we should be taxed as a household, rather than as an idividual, but until then we need to tackle at least some of the unfairness in the current tax system. If I read one more story about how the average Canadian - "ordinary, hard-working folk" - got nothing in the budget I'm gonna punch something. I guess people with kids aren't average Canadians. We are the extremist fringe or something.Complain all you want about the increase in spending, I know I have, but don't say that the budget sucks because you didn't personally get any tax breaks this time around. If we did have a fair tax system, then cuts would benefit everyone equally, but until then, just enjoy the fact that you don't have to pay for diapers or school supplies.