Obligatory Budget Post
Individuals are pissed today. People with grown children are mad. Apprently everyone in the media and quite a few Bloggers fit these two demographics. I am not 100% happy with the budget, but I just want to point out that people in this demographic have been targeted for the last 25 years and its time for families to get a piece of the pie. In an ideal world we should be taxed as a household, rather than as an idividual, but until then we need to tackle at least some of the unfairness in the current tax system. If I read one more story about how the average Canadian - "ordinary, hard-working folk" - got nothing in the budget I'm gonna punch something. I guess people with kids aren't average Canadians. We are the extremist fringe or something.
Complain all you want about the increase in spending, I know I have, but don't say that the budget sucks because you didn't personally get any tax breaks this time around. If we did have a fair tax system, then cuts would benefit everyone equally, but until then, just enjoy the fact that you don't have to pay for diapers or school supplies.
10 Comments:
I agree with you totally. Especially the title. ;)
Bang on. Thanks for appreciating the families. I'm doing my turn.
This whole budget is A conservative ploy. The budget attempts to portray the conservatives as party who actually cares about the average Canadians, or should I say potential voter?.
However the proof is in the pudding. Harper continues to gives tax breaks that benefit corporations and high income earners rather then the average Canadian.
First he cuts money to the environment and then announces more funding for the environment in the budget. That amount still far below the amount they cut in the first place. Are they supposed to be proud of this?
I'm all for giving our troops more money, but under this conservative watch the Canadian Navy has suffered funding shortages, removing all except one military vessel to patrol our borders. Shame!
What about health care? Are the conservative just gonna let it rot to attempt to legitimize the want for privatization?
This budget is bloated and purely political. Why else then did Quebec get more money then they asked for?
Harpers playing politics with taxpayers money, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and even Harpers old advocacy group says the budget is crap. The bloc is laughing at the rest of Canada the NDP and Liberals are complacent, and the conservative base should be in a fricking uproar. LOL
The proof is in the pudding.
Hey Tom, can you elaborate on this for me?
In an ideal world we should be taxed as a household, rather than as an idividual
Thank you.
Jesse,
I think that the household income should be taxed based on the number of individuals in the household. This is similar to how they tax in France. I think we could get reasonably close by having income splitting as well as tax credits for children. The other aspect to this would be a flat tax and the simplification of the tax system. There are several ways to approach this and I haven't really come to any conclusions which are the best ways.
Notloz,
I actually agree with some of your comments. This is a political budget which follows in tradition of every other Canadian budget no matter who is in power. I also agree that the Navy deserved more funding. I can handle the budget as a compromise due to minority status, but I would think you would be much more upset if they tabled a more conservative budget. I would like to know however, if you think they are spending too much, what would you like to see cut? If they are not spending enough, where would you like to see the money go and what would you cut to balance?
I would also defend Quebec a little bit wrt the amount they got. They represent the largest population of have-noters in Canada and therefore would naturally get more for this. Also, the money given to the provinces could be used to improve healthcare which is provincial jurisdiction.
Well first of all I would have never have cut the gst by 1%. I would instead used that money on the environment and health care but I would probably put most of the money towards the deficit.
There should have been income tax breaks across the board, not GST tax cut. Take away tax relief for major business who do not need the tax savings(tar sands). Focus on preventative health care to produce surplus. Increase the tax rebate to energy retrofit your house. Introduce a bill that gives "citizen" status to people that vote, giving the individual more options for government assistance.
I could go on and on an may continue in the future post, however I'm pressed for time.
Just Cmon pull the wool away from you're eyes guys!
As usual, the devil is in the fine print which amounts to more than Flaherty was ALLOWED to say
I know it sounds crazy but if we raise taxes 1% for a little while to help both then we can give more money to our troops who are putting their lives on the line and are still getting killed and get more Navy boats, etc. Try not to spazz but it might be worth it in the end. And keep in mind I never said pernament but just something till we have something better to refer to.
I agree that we need to look at the big picture but we need to get some major things cleared up first. And plus we can never predict the future so I'm sure the Conservative government wasn't saying ok well there is gona be an economic low soon that we know of but let's lower taxes anyway. They were most likely trying to make it easier on Canadians with all the homelessness and poverty continuing to increase.
Little doubt, the dude is completely fair.
