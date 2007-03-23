Coincidence...Or Not!

Friday, March 23, 2007
Our Best Posts
Previous Posts
- Obligatory Budget Post
- Hull-Aylmer AGM Tomorrow
- CTV Officially Stupid
- Liberals In Trouble In Latest Poll
- Are the National Polls Wrong On Quebec?
- Standing Ovation for Dion - Save one!
- More Proof of CBC Bias...
- I'm with Sheila Copps on this!
- Conservative...
- Global Warming Causes WW3!!!
3 Comments:
Second link no workie.
The link was to an article bout a UN vote that day for further sanctions in response to I ran's nuclear enrichment program. The UK was on of the biggest pushers for sanctions...
Thanks jesse
Post a Comment
<< Home