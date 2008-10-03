The Debate: Dion's Plan on the Economy
Stephan Dion, with his last minute 'plan to save the economy' shows just how unprepared he is to deal with the economic slowdown. Removing all the rhetoric and politcal speak here are the positions of the two leaders:
Dion: If elected, I will spend the first 30 days to try and figure out this economy thing, what the hell is going wrong with it, and try and come up with a plan that will fix it.
Harper: I have been on top of managing this crisis a full year before it had even happened. I don't need to come up with a 30 day plan, I've been implementing my plan since last-frickin-year.
Who do you think Canadians are going to pick?
Labels: debate harper dion economy
8 Comments:
I was wondering when you guys would wake up!!!!
Keep it up!
Post a Comment
<< Home