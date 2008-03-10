Even Dion does not support RESP bill As Is
Good thing Flaherty is killing the RESP private members bill through the budget bill ... even Liberal Leader Stephane Dion is not convinced that the bill is any good.
While Dion said it is "a good idea'' and indicated that something like McTeague's plan will be part of his party's next election platform. He said "Maybe not exactly as it is ..."
Well at least we know why he'll likely abstain from the next budget vote!
