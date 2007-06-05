Senators of Ottawa
Hold your ground, hold your ground. Senators of Canada, of Sweden, my brothers. I see in your eyes the same fear that would take the heart of me. A day may come when the courage of Sen Fan fails, when we forsake our team and break all bonds of fanship, but it is not this day. An hour of Ducks and shattered shields, when the age of Sens comes crashing down, but it is not this day. This day we fight! By all that you hold dear on this good Earth, I bid you "stand, Men of the Sens!"
6 Comments:
Oh, for pity's sake.
Anaheim is *not* Mordor.
Let Nature take its course and allow the Sens to choke. The Universe will then unfold as it should.
Face it, the Senators are finished. They are not going to win in Anaheim.
Quack!
If the Oilers could come from behind last year and make it to game 7, then so can the Ottawa Senators.
Go Sens go.....as far as I know, the fat lady didn't sing yet?
I would agree that the sens have a really slim chance of coming back, but that doesn't mean I should stop hoping for it. It shouldn't mean I should stop cheering them.
And for chrisake, losing in the goddam final round of the Stanley Cup is not choking.
"Anaheim is *not* Mordor"
Yeah, right! I got one word for ya: PRONGER!
Post a Comment
<< Home