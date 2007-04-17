Neon Dion Still in the 90's
In a change of tactics that marks an unthinking change of Liberal political strategy, Neon Dion set up shop on Bay Street.
Umm -- Somebody should tell that Big Corporations don't vote and can not be hit up for big donations like the Liberals did in the past.
Flaherty ---"It shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the whole idea of all of us sharing the tax load equally in Canada ... If [Neon Dion] has his way, it means that all ordinary Canadians will have higher taxes."
Even funnier -- Neon Dion was flanked by high-ranking Liberals who are familiar to the financial crowd -- former investment banker Scott Brison and former Royal Bank chief economist John McCallum.
What - no Garth Turner --- snubbed in Toronto again? Oh, he's too busy whining about MPTV getting the boot from the foyer --- like the Conservative staffers and Stephen Taylor.
I guess as an MP - Garth is entitled to his entitlements.
THATS funny. I never noticed it. To bad for Garth. Shows how high up on the liberal radar he is. Reports of him being on the outs with the leaders office (oh geeez THERES a surprise) might be holding some weight.
Neon Dion... I love that one! Very nice blog by the way.
