Newfie Joke...
This Newfie goes to Parliament hill after the release of the federal budget.
In the budget, Newfoundland is offered a new formula used to calculate provincial equalization payments, or remain with the current system.
The formula gives it the choice between including 50% of their resource revenues or excluding them entirely, but also introduces a cap to the amount of money they can receive in equalization payments.
After reading the budget, the Newfie says "But bye, I wants ta keeps all my equalization payments...and all my offshore oil revenue too!"
In the budget, Newfoundland is offered a new formula used to calculate provincial equalization payments, or remain with the current system.
The formula gives it the choice between including 50% of their resource revenues or excluding them entirely, but also introduces a cap to the amount of money they can receive in equalization payments.
After reading the budget, the Newfie says "But bye, I wants ta keeps all my equalization payments...and all my offshore oil revenue too!"
6 Comments:
Cant ave yer cod n eat it too!!
arf arf arf!
Danny Williams is a F**KEN embarassment to that province. I gues that's what happens when you live so close to QC, you get the moon but that's not good enough.....he wants the sun and stars to. This Canadina says go to hell Danny Williams.....we give to damn much to newfie already!
Just noticed the add on your blog. Single? want to date intelligent Liberals? There are some?
Guess the default Liberal is unintelligent...
No also Canadian, people who automatically judge someone because of their political label are fuking morons. You are being defined by the ism's left wingers define them.
It must be really hard for you to function in society, looking over you're shoulder to see someone behind you with a massive left wing beard. You must of pissed you're pants.
Tired of the fear and anger being pumped into you?
Get over you're fuking ego and open you're bloody eyes.
I rest my case...
Post a Comment
<< Home