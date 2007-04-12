Dion Selles Out to Greens!!1

Thursday, April 12, 2007
10 Comments:
The word "undemocratic" comes to mind.
I'd be ticked if May (or any other leader) was running in my riding and the CPCs decided not to run against her. And if I was a Liberal supporter, I'd be ticked over this too.
Doesn't this help further split the left?
Interesting move by Dion, very intesting chess move. Harper should be scared.
In one stroke he is eliminating the NDP, reducing the bloc and encouringing a split in the Right, very intersting, as the more natural choice for Non-hardline cons is the Green party with respect to fiscal conservatisim.
So, he is 'coagulating the left and splitting the right'
excellent.
I don't know how good a chess move this is. Harper has the strongest base of the major parties, but is desperately seeking that additional 4%.
Dion's got a lot of soft support with extremely low personal numbers, but desperately needs to boost his credibility on the environment, which was all he had before he lost it. This might help his personal numbers, but cost him overall support.
It'll be an interesting election. Dion's trying to play chess, but does he know how?
No, Dion is playing checkers when Harper is playing chess.
It leaves a bad taste in my mouth.
Liz May is a Liberal, she told people to vote Liberal last time, and she's telling people to vote Liberal next time.
She claims to be green, but in fact is supporting a party that did squat about the environment for 13 years.
Greens need to kick her out now.
Harper doesnt play chess, he just says he does.
Look deeper, whats there, nothing but crass pandering.
'Crass pandering' a move the Liberals had down pat. Until Mr. Harper perfected it!
"That's so unfair1"
Never played grass poundering. Sounds like fun, though!
Dions tellin the people of that riding they’re too stupid to pick their own candidate. Nice to see the new Liberal leader has the same level of respect for the people as his predecessors...
