Canadians Just Not Buying It
There are two interesting stories at CTV.ca. The first story- Canadians ready for a carbon tax: David Suzuki - is one about the 'Environment crusader' telling us 'ordinary' Canadians that we are smarter than the politicians and even us 'ordinary' Canadians are ready for the progressive and ingenious idea of a Carbon tax. I find it a little patronizing, but I guess its a typical 'used car' sales pitch, tell the people they are smart and only a smart, incredibly attractive, and dynamic person such as ourselves would buy that Pinto... er, I mean protocol. Well good doctor, according to CTV's own poll, placed within site of the story to illicit the most honest of responses, you are completely wrong.
The second interesting story was Thousands march to pressure Tories on Kyoto. I'm sure if this was a year and a half ago the story would be Thousands march to pressure governments on Kyoto, but I digress. I don't usually agree with the Kyoto crowd, but this 'crusader' nailed it on the head:
Now maybe you should tell the higher-ups that.
Under a blazing sun, Shannahn McInnis pushed a stroller with her two-year old daughter who sported a green T-shirt that said, "I run on natural gas.''
McInnis saw the massive Montreal event as a chance to put some pressure on the Harper government. "I'm extremely pessimistic on it doing anything, but I thought I'd come anyway,'' McInnis said.
"I don't think it's at all a priority to any of the parties except the Green Party and the NDP, and they're so far away from being elected. If that's the case, it wouldn't seem to be a priority for the public, either because they're not electing the parties that consider this the priority.''
Sparse crowds in other parts of the country seemed to emphasize the point.
7 Comments:
I dropped by parliament hill yesterday to see how many turned out........inspite of it being a beautiful day (sunny and 23 degrees) I would estimate a couple a hundred people showed up for this protest.
People are tired of the BS and rhetoric coming from the greenies. They have turned us average Joes off to their cause with all their "doomsday" analogies.
Grow up, present your facts, and let the people decide. And for christs sake.......reel in that LOON Suzuki!
well let the ndp be honest if they want gas to be 2,3,4 bucks a litre tell us in big bold letters.
Or will it just be 3000 per taxpayer that we give to china? To make the accounting easier.
Meanwhile suzuki is driving as many people as fit in my mini van in a bus 60 feet long,
Suzuki and his cronies are pulling out all the stops. The facts are that the world is cooling, and will probably continue to do so for a considerable time. The panic mongers are throwing all they can into a last ditch effort to get the nations of the world locked into this mass money transfer scheme before the media finally catches on that they've been had.
The only good thing about this economic mess we are in is that people are in no mood to pay for pie-in-the-sky ideas. By the time the world's economy has recovered it will be obvious what a scam this thing has been and it will die a well deserved death.
This will not succeed in reality, that is what I think.
