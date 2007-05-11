Garth's House
From an unreliable source --- here is Garth's MLS listing for his house.
Disturbingly ordinary --- then again I was expecting wall to wall to ceiling to floor mirrors so that Garth could take in his Garthness from every angle!
Check out the desk Garth uses for his computer --- using such an antique is so bourgeois.
I would recommend each Blogging Tory support Garth by donating $1 to raise a couple hundred bucks for a computer desk.
Oh yeah and Garth : "Those who suffered paper losses from the Halloween decision to tax income trusts have almost fully recovered them in the past six weeks, says the Guardian Group of Funds."
5 Comments:
The income trust recoup would totally align with a report from one of my readers. In fact he says he is further ahead!
Quite a bit further ahead. But the real problem is not the loss everybody suffered on Halloween, but the 60% plus loss of regular income we're going to suffer when the trusts disappear. If you got a sixty percent, or more, cut in your paycheck, would you be happy. To have the same regular income from our investments we'll have to triple our capital. Recovering our losses from the massacre is just a start on what we need to do. Most trust owners are going to come up way short on the regular income side of things.
The excuse that the finance department came up with is that they were loosing tax dollars. The figures they came up with to justify this stance were distorted. The loss was obviously much less than the 500 milllion they claimed, and might have been zero. The fallout from the trust debacleis going to reduce tax revenue by a lot however. One god thing about it for myself is that if I can replace my trust distributions with the same amount of money from dividends and capital gains, I will pay a lot less in taxes. Last year my taxes would have been reduced 93%.
Desparate for a story or comment here? What makes you think you should decide what furniture, etc. Garth should purchase or like? Are you the type the snoops into bathroom cabinets and drawers when you visit someone's home - probably.
Should we go into your house and decide for you?
This is such pathetic crap. I shake my head.
Eeeezy there Garth, "Feng Shui Expert" Tom was just tryna give some decorating advice...
"Are you the type the snoops into bathroom cabinets and drawers when you visit someone's home - probably."
um no but Garth is the one to crawl around parking lots photographing MP's cars!
