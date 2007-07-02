Happy Canada Day II ...
or...
Happy Day off in lieu of Canada Day because the REAL Canada Day fell on a Sunday and we all know that government employees are so overworked they need as much rest as they can possibly get.
Unlike retail employees who are specifically hired because they have no family and no friends and would never want to celebrate their country on any day let alone Canada Day, and can just darn well have any old day off that the government deems fit to assign to them.
Thank you for shopping here - have a nice day :)
(I'm not even going to comment on those consumers who felt it neccessary to consume on a National Holiday (for everyone except for retail employees - see above)).
Happy Day off in lieu of Canada Day because the REAL Canada Day fell on a Sunday and we all know that government employees are so overworked they need as much rest as they can possibly get.
Unlike retail employees who are specifically hired because they have no family and no friends and would never want to celebrate their country on any day let alone Canada Day, and can just darn well have any old day off that the government deems fit to assign to them.
Thank you for shopping here - have a nice day :)
(I'm not even going to comment on those consumers who felt it neccessary to consume on a National Holiday (for everyone except for retail employees - see above)).
14 Comments:
Yeah, thanks Dalton! Make me work Canada day, but at least I have Monday off!
Like the blog and I have linked to it. Hope you do the same. "Perspective" at http://God-101.blogspot.com
http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=0da_1185163054
Yeah support the conservatives and the sellout of Canada by the SPP.
Good job.. Change the color of you're light saber to red to accurately represent what and who you are.
Harpers going full steam ahead with the NAU since he realized he's not gonna get his majority next election.
Kudos!
Nice link, Zolton. I also like Lenman's blog, especially his love letter to Hugo Chavez:
"Your spirit and glorious revolution have become one of my passions. It needs to flourish, grow and spread like a wonderful virus infecting and inspiring other nations to emulate what you’ve done. That can only happen if you survive and succeed unimpeded. I hope and pray you will, and I’ll continue to write and speak out in your behalf to help all ways I can.
Most sincerely,
Steve Lendman"
Hey, maybee yer Lendman...
So what did you think about the artical and the liberals and conservatives selling out Canada?
Do you still not see clearly enough to see what you are validating?
Is that entity even human? does it take the human factor into account?
Jeez DO you get it yet the RIght does not have REASON on their side!
Just a passionate belif in bullshit for the individuals emotional condition was manipulated rather then convince someone with a reason.
They do not have reasons!
Zolton, yer babbling.
Your a joke! Try to ignore the facts
"Sellout with me oh yeah" "sell out with me tonight" "the conservatives are gonna give me lots of money end everything will be alright"!
Change the color of the light saber to red to lie to people.
Babble...
Zolton says "Is that entity even human? does it take the human factor into account?"
Actually it is a beaver with a light saber so I don't think he really cares about the "human factor"!
I love the "Canadian Jedi" pic!
Would you like trade links to increase both of ours site's traffic? My site is http://jaysmoney.blogspot.com
If would like to, post my link -> http://jaysmoney.blogspot.com <- then comment me back or contact me at greeksmoney@yahoo.com and i will post yours on my site under "Related Sites" or "Supporters" as a permanent link.
I would appreciate the help as my site is relatively new and could use the help to increase traffic.
Dear Canada:
Please take Michigan from us. They are full of Muslims and smell bad. Their football team are fags.
It won't really have success, I consider so.
Without a doubt. some of government employees are really overworked these days so they need as much rest as they can possibly get.You also have a nice day:) Find the best writing service and shop there! You will feel the difference between professional and amateur stuff!
Post a Comment
<< Home