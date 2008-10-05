Conservatives Could Be in Trouble
The opposition, whether by design or by dumb luck, have landed a big shot on the Conservatives and Stephen Harper in the English debate last week. At the time I didn't even notice. Overall, people in the know believed that the Prime Minister held his own, but to the average Canadian, a huge weakness was perceived about Stephen Harper. I say perceived because this weakness is not based on reality, but on a false perception. This perception must be corrected this week or we could all be in for a surprise on the 14th.
I was talking with co-workers on Friday and almost without an exception, they all said that they are worried that Stephen Harper doesn't have a plan to deal with the current economic crisis in the US. They are worried about their jobs and mortgages. I repeatedly informed them that the job market in Canada was solid and that our banks and other financial institutions were in good shape, but they wouldn't believe me. The opposition and the media have totally whipped Canadians into a panic, a panic that could very well lead to the doom and gloom that they are worried about. The most threatening thing to the Canadian economy is loss of equity of Canadian firms through the stock market and a slowdown in Canadian buying. We all know that trade with the US will go down, but if we lose these other components of the Canadian economy, we will be in serious trouble.
I find it sad and terrifying that otherwise smart, university educated people would have no idea how our economy works, but there you have it. Dion, May, Layton, and Duceppe, along with their friends in the media, have found the sweet spot among the Canadian electorate and they will exploit it. What's really sad is that by doing this, they may cause the very crisis that they are telling us Stephen Harper isn't dealing with, and none of their plans would do anything but make the situation even worse.
If anyone from the Conservative campaign is reading this, you have a week to change this perception. You can't claim it’s not real and try and explain why. You have to convince Canadians that you have a solution even if the problem doesn't exist... you may want to contact Al Gore and David Suzuki for tips.
15 Comments:
Dion's plan is to hold a meeting. In other words he doesn't have a plan and needs to call a meeting to figure one out.
Our platform will be out on Tuesday. Don't panic...
Keep the faith baby.
The Conservatives have waited, on purpose, until the last week of the campaign to bring out thier economic plan for Canada.
It will all become very clear for Canadians this week.
Go Blue!
==
What platform announcement are the Conservatives going to make on Monday, before they release their official platform? Why wait to release it on Tuesday, do they have something big to reveal on Monday?
We shall see.
They are going to talk in Ottawa about daycare. But what I don't get is why they do these new announcements on the days we have a big rally in Quebec. What happens then is the newscasts focus on the new announcement and our big rallies, which take a lot to organize and draw away volunteers from neighbouring ridings, are not covered in the t.v. news, especially in Quebec. Or if they are, just for a brief shot of Harper and the candidates on stage and not the big crowd. The idea is to show we have momentum in Quebec, so why do the organizers keep on doing this?
Also a lot of people vote in the advance polls, so, as I have said before, why hold back on your platform til after the advance polls?
Undecideds do not vote in the advanced polls.
With 15-20% undecideds/might switch voters, they are looking to the last week, maybe even the last day, of this campaign to make up their minds.
Also, PMSH's personal numbers are up. Typically, the party numbers follow.
I don't know why you'd bring in anti-science comments into an otherwise reasonable post.
I dident know Gore was a scientist....
