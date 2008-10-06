Three Tips to Save the Conservative Campaign
The Conservatives need to bypass the media and explain the following three things to Canadians in simple and honest terms.
1) Explain how the opposition parties' plans would lose jobs and further devalue Canadian companies. Jack Layton wants to increase corporate tax by the tune of 50 Billion dollars. This would lead to companies relocating or finding those savings elsewhere, such as payroll. Dion's 'plan', if you could call it that, is to consult with 'experts', the same experts that Harper has been working with throughout the last year and during this crisis. My guess is they would explain to Dion that what Harper is doing is what needs to be done. Along with consultation, Dion would start taxing CO2, which we all know is something we need to power industry and these increases in costs would be passed to the consumer. If the consumer is outside of Canada, this will make it even harder to sell when people around the world are going to slow down their buying. In short, both of the other major parties plans are far worse that simply riding it out.
2) Explain in some details what the Conservative plan is and why it’s the best course of action. Explain to Canadians that The Prime Minister has already consulted with all of the 'experts' that Dion will consult with in his first month and inform people that they have already recommended the current course of action as the most prudent. On top of this, role out some details on what the continency plans are if things start to get a lot worse. People want to be reassured that the government is listening to their concerns and have backup plans to protect them if and when times get tougher.
3) Announce a buy in Canada plank to the platform. This may sound like a page from the NDP or the Green party, but if the government lays out a plan to source as many contracts within Canada and ask Canadians to do the same in their personal spending, it would go a long way in showing the Conservatives care about Canadian jobs and it would talk to the patriotic side in all of us. I would argue that they should even go as far as targeting investments in industries to make them capable of supplying the government where these industries are now deficient, such as the Montreal textile industry to create our military uniforms or Canada's ship building industry in manufacturing our military ships. This would have to be done with some prudence, but Australia did it with its submarine fleet and the government could leverage these investments to collect more tax revenue as these economic sectors succeed and start producing products for the larger world market. Like I said, this would have to be done with prudence to find which sectors could provide the largest return on investment as it shouldn't be corporate welfare.
What do you think? I'm no strategemist or political scientician, but it’s the best I could come up with on short notice.
32 Comments:
I agree with your first two propositions but the third is wasteful and unrealistic. It is already in place anyways, where government must buy Canadian or insure Canadian benefits. It has essentially raised the cost, and time of our military equipment acquisition. It does not benefit the taxpayer, or this country.
It wont matter now. At most maybe 15 seats are in play now and the Con's are in 140 to 148 range, which, is frustrating to Conservatives, but, it is what it is. If the Libs dump Dion then Mr Harper has a majority for the next 16 months. Any new legislation will be justice and small items regarding the economy...which suits Mr Harper. In the next 16 months, Europe will have dumped its enviornmental insanity regarding Kyoto and Global Warming, the US will have elected Barack Obama, and, Alberta and Saskatchewan will have saved Canada from a major economic meltdown. The Libs, with Bob Rae as their leader will have to fight the next election with very little money once again, with an economy that has been hurt but not damaged, and without the words, George Bush, Kyoto, Global Warming, Green House Gas, Tar Sands, David Suzuki, Big Oil and Abortion to throw around!! Baby steps. billg
Ok, the last point was a stretch. I liked the idea when they did it in Australia. The advice is worth what you paid for it.
I agree with all 3 propositions. But more important is the tactic of explaining each issue to the voters. Harper's campaign people have not excelled this time. Next election he should explain one issue with his preferred policy each day. Ignore Dion. Use the ads to ridicule him.
Harper should go positive. He's got to reverse course or he'll lose.
I would argue that Harper needs to pull out one of these two minute TV spots Obama has apparantly been running.
The Conservatives have excelled at sound bites and small policy announcments that target a particular voter.
What they need to do now, with the release of their platform, is make an appeal directly to the voters. Explain not the specifics, but the logic behind their individual policies.
Tell the voters in two minutes where you want to take the economy, how you will get there, and where the policies laid out in the platform fit into that vision.
If the can effectivly communicate that, I still think a majority is within reach.
In my opinion, the Conservative have not used the media as effectively since the writ was dropped. Both paid and earned media have seemed non existant, and therefore there should be plenty of money in the bank. As well, a unique ad strategy like this would get play on the networks and change the narritive of the election.
The Conservatives have all the votes they are going to get from those who vote on soundbites. They need to show some depth, something more than minor policy announcements, something that says to Canadians, "you need me at the helm".
Otherwise... my guess is that we will be into another election in a year and a half, and Stephen Harper may be looking for a new job.
Is it worth saving?
