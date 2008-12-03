Toronto Maple Leafs Win Stanley Cup!!!
Canada was stunned Monday when it was announced that The Stanley Cup will be awarded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, possibly as early as December 6th.
The cup will be stripped from from 2008 playoff champions the Detroit Red Wings and be awarded to the Leafs, who didn't even make the playoffs.
How is this possible, Canadians ask?
Well, the Leafs have formed a coalition with eastern conference semifinalists the Montreal Canadians, and conference quarter finalists the Ottawa Senators, now outnumbering the Red Wings.
According to current Leaf coach Ron Wilson "the Red Wings have lost the confidence of the league and should hand the cup over immediately to our coalition".
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is cutting short a European trip to try to resolve the unprecedented hockey crisis that could force a second playoff series, or see an opposing team coalition take the cup.
65 Comments:
That...was...awesome.
thank you.
Hillarious. That is truly how silly this whole charade has become.
Your stunning lack of comprehension of Canadian parliamentary democracy stands in stark contrast to your blog title.
As a Canadian, you should know that Harper and the cons have lost the confidence of the house. Therefore, should the GG agree, the opposition parties have every right to form a government whether you like it or not.
-Your stunning lack of comprehension of Canadian parliamentary democracy stands in stark contrast to your blog title.-
Not, it seems, as much as yours: The conservative government brought forth a fiscal update about a week ago, right before this debacle began, and it passed. As you should know (right?) fiscal matters are matters of confidence. By the "coalition" not voting it down and allowing it to move forward, they overtly gave confidence to the fiscal update and, by proxy, the government.
You should also know that, as of 1982, the PM has the right to remove the GG if he feels she is not following her duties, which constitutionally would have her 1. prorogue parliament or 2. call an election before giving the "confidence" of the house to a party whose marked aim is the downfall of the Dominion; an act that would rightfully put her at odds with her position as GG.
Time to brush off those civics textbooks.
Ya, nonymous, that's jus what I was gonna say...
Freaking HILARIOUS... well done!
Of course, I see you've attracted the attention of the leftist-Bloc loving trolls... they've been swarming my blog too.
Laughing my posterior off!
Oh, or am I crying? I don't even know anymore.
This was just read by Adler on his show.
Nice job!
Funny.
Too bad the analogy is incorrect, as no one actually won the election in October (hence the minority), and thus the concept of the Leafs stealing the cup from the Red Wings doesn't hold up.
Shawn; it seems you agree that the Lib/NDP/Bloc are "stealing" (your word) something?
No sorry. Good fishing attempt though.
Upon re-reading the post I see the term "stripped" was used. I just used "stealing" because I've been reading alot reader of comments on various news sites where the Conservative backers are using the term.
- if a guy is called Prime Minister I think you can assume he won something ...
TOO FUNNY.
Joe Lamarde said...
- if a guy is called Prime Minister I think you can assume he won something ...
As my english teacher used to say: "To assume is to make an 'ass' out of 'u' and 'me'".
Whether we like it or not, the constitution says otherwise. We elect MPs, not the PM (Canada's not a republic). It's up the the MPs to decide who runs the show (and they have more options than most Canadians knew, apparently).
With the events (childish stupidity) that are going on in the House right now, if anything good is coming of this it's that we the people of Canada are getting schooled on the fine print of how our government works. Hopefully, it'll lead to more people actually taking part in the next election, and those of us who don't like what we are learning about our system may wish to make our views known with our MPs so that said system can be changed.
Guys, it's joke! Relax! ;)
Guys, it's a joke! Relax! ;)
Great!
This sums up our current political state very well. The current bunch of "coalition contenders" are nothing more than incompetent political whores who would go to bed with anyone if they thought it would advance their own political ambitions. The leftist trolls that view otherwise should look at the issue of a strong and united Canada, not one whose future would be dictated by seditious enthnocentric separtists who care nothing for Canada, or even the province of Quebec. Wake up and join the real world.
That is the only way the leafs will ever see the cup or the NDP will ever see federal power
LIKE MOST PEOPLE SAID - THIS IS A JOKE!!!
Enjoy the humour and the impossibility of the Maple Laffs winning the Cup - as probable a scenario as a X-Mas party at 24 Sussex with all 4 parties enjoying the same egg-nog - NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!!!
PM Harper, who sided with the Bloq a few years ago himself, deliberatly created this mess because he is a spoiled rotten child who is pouting because he was not handed a majority government.
In creating this mess, he hopes to get the simapthy of the Canadian public, in a forced election (again) and come out with a landslide majority, at which point he will be able to slam through any type of crap he feel is best for him, not the country.
The best thing that could happen for this country is to contiune with a MINORITY government, no matter who that might be.
The government then HAS to work WITH all other parties, to run the government in the best interest of the whole country, not just one little corner of it.
Harper has made it clear, he does not want to work WITH the rest of the house or country, he wants it all for himself and the rest of us be dammed.
Let us ALL hope and pray that when the next election rolls around, no matter when that is, that people do NOT "teach the other parties a lesson" at the poles. To do this would be giveing Harper just waht he wanted all along, a landslide majority, at which point, would be the end of this great country.
People, do NOT teach anyone a lesson, well maybe Harper, but vote sensibly not emotionally. Harper, or whoever is in "charge" HAS to work WITH the entire house, to run this country, and Harper's plan here to destroy the house and government, is NOT working in the best interest of us all.
This mess was created by the PM, to undermine democracy and create a panic, which he has done, and is hoping and counting on the people of Canada, to 'teach the NDP and Libarals a lesson' come the next election. He did this, teach him a lesson.
T.A.H. Cranbrook BC
If the Leafs can "win" a Stanley Cup without a captain, maybe we can have a Parliament without a PM. Or maybe we put one of those teenage pages in charge.
Hi,
I tried to do pretty much this exact same joke the day before your post:
http://zirbert.blogspot.com/2008/12/big-league-do-overs_02.html
For the record, though, I think you did it much better. Well done!
(It seems kind of like how late night talk show hosts tend to be very similar jokes each night... sometimes the news lends itself to specific types of mocking.)
-Zirbert, The Irritable Saint
http://zirbert.blogspot.com
Way to go Maple leafs oops u did again!
Did they forget who won the election and who did not ...reality check..we the people voted for Mr. Harper!
I like your style. It is great. But then the opposition parties have every right to form the government. This is Big Ben from Israeli Uncensored News
Hi,... nice to visit here.
Visit me back.
New fun Canada blog is, 'El Canadu.' We have picture of Lada car.
That is a STRANGE picture.
LMAO .. Toronto never will
It’s quite appreciable that such information is being shared through a huge network. Keep it up.
AV,無碼,a片免費看,自拍貼圖,伊莉,微風論壇,成人聊天室,成人電影,成人文學,成人貼圖區,成人網站,一葉情貼圖片區,色情漫畫,言情小說,情色論壇,臺灣情色網,色情影片,色情,成人影城,080視訊聊天室,a片,A漫,h漫,麗的色遊戲,同志色教館,AV女優,SEX,咆哮小老鼠,85cc免費影片,正妹牆,ut聊天室,豆豆聊天室,聊天室,情色小說,aio,成人,微風成人,做愛,成人貼圖,18成人,嘟嘟成人網,aio交友愛情館,情色文學,色情小說,色情網站,情色,A片下載,嘟嘟情人色網,成人影片,成人圖片,成人文章,成人小說,成人漫畫,視訊聊天室,性愛,正妹牆,情色視訊,愛情小說,85cc成人片,成人貼圖站
Thanks for taking the time to discuss this, I feel strongly about it and love learning more on this topic.
thank you
I am following your blog regularly and got great information. I really like the funny tips you have given. Thanks a lot for sharing. Will be referring a lot of friends about this.
Regards!
custom term papers
The Toronto Maple Leafs Win Stanley Cup is really nice thing to get know about, I think such information has good to get know about and it is really good to have such information.
Hello!! Hillarious thanks for sharing this, Really this was awesome. great dude, I am bookmarking this,
Custom Research Papers
The Toronto Maple Leafs Win Stanley Cup is some thing nice to get know about because the Stanley Cup is some thing which has good for knowing and it is nice to get know about it.
Well it look like this is not a good day for Hockey. We wish good success this new year.
I do not understand it at all. What is this games played after the game. A game is won in the field. It is determined there and then who wins who loses it. Who would enjoy or celebrate a cup won outside of that?
Ha, I love the pic.
This is really an amusing post, text is really nice and interesting to read. Thank you for the share. Keep it up and well done.
Another great post, I appreciate all the work you put into this site, helping out others with your fun and creative works.
Hey excellent weblog, Which seems to be very important and it made good time pass for me. I will always give a nice look in to you from my bookmark feed.Thanks!!
I am absolutely amazed at how terrific the stuff is on this site. I have bookmarked this webpage and I am visiting the site in the upcoming days. Great job!
I guess we can all say that's the NHL.
Nice post with awesome points! Can’t wait for the next one.
HP - 14"EliteBook Notebook 8 GB Memory - 500 GB Hard Drive - Gunmetal
HP - 14"ProBook Notebook 4 GB Memory - 320 GB Hard Drive
HP - 12.5"EliteBook Notebook 4 GB Memory and 128 GB Solid State Drive
HP - 17.3" ENVY Laptop - 8GB Memory - 750GB Hard Drive - Nero Black/Natural Silver
HP - 14"EliteBook Notebook 4 GB Memory - 500 GB Hard Drive
HP - 15.6"EliteBook Notebook 4 GB Memory - 500 GB Hard Drive - Platinum
HP - EliteBook LJ542UT 14" LED Notebook - Intel Core i5 i5-2520M 2.50 GHz
HP - 12.5"EliteBook Notebook 4 GB Memory - 320 GB Hard Drive
HP - 14"EliteBook Notebook 4 GB Memory - 500 GB Hard Drive - Platinum
HP - 17.3"ProBook Notebook 4 GB Memory - 500 GB Hard Drive
It's really nice information provided by you. Thanks for sharing this with us. Paper Writing Services
Thesis Paper Writing
Research Paper Writing
Letter Writing Services
Minions full movie
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Online
Whatsapp Status
Whatsapp Status In Hindi
Bajirao Mastani Full Movie
Baahubali Full Movie
Dilwale Full Movie
Hera Pheri 3 Full Movie
Tamasha Full Movie
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Full Movie
M S Dhoni The Untold Story Full Movie
Jazbaa Full Movie
Singh Is Bling Full Movie
Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 Full Movie
Shaandaar Full Movie
Phantom Full Movie
Drishyam Full Movie
Bajrangi Bhaijaan Full Movie
Brothers Full Movie
Fan Full Movie
Mohenjo Daro Full Movie
Dangal Full Movie
Happy Diwali images
Happy Diwali 2015
Ganesh Chaturthi images
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
Happy New Year 2016 Images
New Year 2016
Happy Diwali 2015
Happy Deepavali 2015
Happy Diwali
Happy Diwali 2015
Watch Movies Online
Free Movies Online
mission impossible 5 full movie
minions full movie Online
Baahubali Full Movie In Hindi
Baahubali Full Movie
Bajrangi Bhaijaan Full Movie
Bajrangi Bhaijaan Full Movie Watch Online
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Watch Online
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Online
Brothers box office prediction
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Online
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Watch Online
Brothers box office collection
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Watch Online
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie Online
Mission Impossible 5 Full Movie
Brothers box office prediction
Brothers box office collection
size zero full movie Online
courier boy kalyan full movie online
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wallpaper
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Images
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2015 Images
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Wallpaper 2015
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Statue 2015,
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Festival 2015
Ganesh Visarjan 2015 Date
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2015 Wishes
Singh Is Bling Full Movie Online Watch
Shaandaar Full Movie Online
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Full Movie Online
Is Gary Bettman cutting short a European trip to try to resolve the unprecedented hockey crisis? What's the result? Our term paper services are open 24/7 when you need to add more articles to your blog!
I think exceptionally capable persons just composed this site content.
Java Homework Help
Well thanks for posting such an outstanding idea. I like this blog & I like the topic and thinking of making it right.
custom writing services
Sure such as good articles post in this glod and fabulous i am very good site post Thanks for this nice article,
Financial Analysis Homework Help
I’m really impressed with your article, such great & usefull knowledge you mentioned here
writing services
Decent post. It is really helpful to us. An opportunity to read a fantastic and imaginary article. Its really a good article. It gives me lots of pleasure and interest.
Milk powder packaging machine
Great Content, Nimco packaging machine, Namkeen packaging machine thanks for posting it and just to give a heads up I've seen this topic discussed frequently elsewhere. Candy packaging machine Supplier
I like all the recipes and I try every of them at home, different dishes with different tastes loved by everyone. Eva canola oil
Post a Comment
<< Home